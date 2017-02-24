Ex-Samar governor, 6 others face graft case

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Samar governor and now second district Rep. Milagrosa Tan and several others in connection with the allegedly anomalous procurement of P69 million in medicines and dental supplies from 2005 to 2007.

Also facing indictment are former officials: Provincial Treasurer Bienvenido Sabanecio Jr.; Provincial Accountant Francasio Detosil; administrative officer Rolando Montejo; officer-in-charge of the General Service Office Ariel Yboa; Supply Officer George Abrina and Roselyn Larce, representative of supplier Zybermed Medi Pharma.

A statement issued by the Ombudsman’s office said the Field Investigation Office alleged in its complaint that “the province of Samar, thru Tan, has been making extravagant purchases of drugs and medicines from Zybermed using its multimillion peso health fund.”

In August 2007, the Commission on Audit issued Notices of Disallowance for drugs and medicines – P64.38 million and dental supplies – P4.65 million.

REINA C. TOLENTINO