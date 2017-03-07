Ex-Sen. Romulo named DBP chairman

FORMER Sen. Alberto Romulo took his oath before Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd as the new chairman of the board of the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), the Department of Finance (DOF) said over the weekend. Romulo has previously served as secretary of the DOF and the Department of Foreign Affairs, budget minister, and executive secretary during the Arroyo administration, returning to head the DFA during the administration of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd. Dominguez also administered the oath of office of Rogelio Garcia, who was appointed as a director of the DBP board. A practicing lawyer prior to his appointment as DBP director, Garcia is a former member of the Batasang Pambansa and was deputy minister in the Department of Labor and Employment.