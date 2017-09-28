Ex-senator Aytona, 99

THE demise of former Sen. Dominador Aytona was a “great loss” not only to his bereaved family but to the nation as well, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on Friday.

Pimentel led the Senate in adopting Resolution 519 expressing “profound sympathy and sincere condolences” to the family of Aytona, who passed away on Tuesday, September 26, at the age of 99.

The Senate will hold a necrological service for the late senator on Monday, October 2, at 10 a.m.

Aytona served as senator from 1965 to 1971 and placed 6th during the November 9, 1965 senatorial elections.

“After his term as senator, Senator Aytona devoted himself to the private sector where he served as a business executive of a textile and garment manufacturer,” Pimentel said.

During the 7th Congress, Aytona helped in the enactment of Republic Act 6124, known as an Act Providing for the Fixing of the Maximum Selling Prices of Essential Articles or Commodities, Creating the Price Control Council; RA 6126 or an Act Regulating Rentals of Dwelling Units and RA 6390 or an Act Accelerating the Implementation of the Agrarian Reform Program.

Aytona finished his primary and intermediate school education at the Albay Training Department with high honors and his education course at the Albay Normal School as a self-supporting student.

After teaching in Vinsons, Camarines Norte, he and his wife migrated to Manila where he worked as clerk at the General Auditing Office during the day and pursued his college degree at night at the University of Manila where he was a scholar and outstanding student.

He finished Business Administration at the University of Manila in 1947, graduating summa cum laude; Bachelor of Law degree in 1949 as magna cum laude; and Master of Laws in 1951 as cum laude.

Aytona placed 2nd in the 1950 Bar examinations with a 94.55 percent score. He then joined the Senate as a financial adviser and met with then- Representative and former President Ramon Magsaysay.

Bernadette Tamayo