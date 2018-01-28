Ex-Stags guard passes away

Former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) guard and ex-San Sebastián College playmaker Ulysses Tanigue passed away on Sunday morning in his hometown in Misamis Oriental due to a lingering illness.

Player agent Danny Espiritu confirmed the news to The Manila Times and said 43-year-old former Purefoods player lost his battle with leukemia.

“We are praying for his soul and condolences to his family,” said Espiritu.

Tanigue was part of San Sebastian’s five-peat feat under coaches Arturo Valenzona and Bai Cristobal in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in the ’90s that also featured Brixter Encarnacion, Jasper Ocampo, Rommel Adducul, Rodney Santos and Banjo Calpito, who all had careers in the PBA.

Tanigue was picked by Purefoods 15th overall in the 1998 rookie draft and played alongside with now Lyceum of the Philippines University mentor Topex Robinson.

Robinson said they are planning to go to Misamis and visit the wake of Tanigue. The Pirates coach added Cristobal and their former teammate Enrico Villanueva will also send financial assistance to the family of Tanigue.

After his short stint in the PBA, Tanigue played for the Pangasinan Presidents in the now defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association in 1999.