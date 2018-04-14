Ex-Sulu gov pleads guilty to breach of conduct raps

Former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan has pleaded guilty to charges of breach of conduct over failure to file his Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) with Disclosure of Business Interest and Financial Connections and Identification of Relatives in the Government Service from 2007 to 2011.

During his arraignment before the Sandiganbayan’s Sixth Division on Thursday, Tan was ordered to pay a total of P25,000 as penalty after he pleaded guilty to five counts of non- filing of SALN.

Tan, 67, now vice governor of Sulu, was governor of the province from 2007 to 2013.

In February, the Office of the Ombudsman filed five charge sheets accusing Tan of violating Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees over his failure to submit sworn SALN “within 30 days after assumption of office … as required of every public officer..”

A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse, and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their parents’ households.

Under the law, all government officials and employees must submit their SALN within 30 days after they assume office and then on or before April 30 of every year and within 30 days after they separate from the service.