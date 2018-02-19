Ex-Sulu gov, town mayor face breach of conduct raps

The Office of the Ombudsman filed breach of conduct charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan and Mayor Samier Abubakar Tan of Maimbung, Sulu for their alleged failure to file their statement of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALN) from 2007 to 2011.

The Ombudsman alleged that the former governor failed to submit the Office of the Ombudsman his sworn SALNs for years 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011 during his term as provincial head.

The Ombudsman recommended P50,000 for Tan’s provisional liberty.

Similarly, the anti-graft investigation office also accused the mayor of Maimbung of the same offense for failed to submit his SALNs for 2010 and 2011 and recommended P20,000 bail.

A SALN is a declaration made under oath of assets (lands, houses, cash), liabilities (personal or institutional loans) and business and financial interests of a government official or employee, of his or her spouse, and of his or her unmarried children under 18 years old who are living in their household.