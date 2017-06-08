Ex-Sulu vice gov, 2 others in trouble over SALN

The Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file breach of conduct cases against former Sulu Vice Gov. Abdusakur Tan and two former Sulu town mayors over alleged failure to file Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

In a resolution, the Ombudsman recommended the filing of five counts for violation of Section 8 of Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) against Tan and former Mayor Al-Zhudurie Asmadun of Lugus town before the Sandiganbayan.

Two counts of the same case were also filed against former Mayor Samier Abubakar Tan of Maimbung town.

“Records… sufficiently establish that there exists probable cause to indict respondent Abdusakur Tan for non-filing of SALN for the years 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011,” the Ombudsman said in its resolution.

Al-Zhudurie Asmadun supposedly did not file any SALN.

The matter stemmed from an affidavit-complaint filed on December 10, 2015 by Temogen Sahipa Tulawie.

The Ombudsman’s ruling is subject to appeal by the respondents.