Ex-Surigao lawmaker, mayor face graft raps

THE office of the Ombudsman has filed a graft case before the Sandiganbayan against former Surigao del Sur Rep. Peter Paul Jed Falcon and several others in connection with the alleged anomalous purchase of P18.9-million worth of communication equipment in 2007.

Accused along with Falcon are former mayor Roberto Luna Jr. of Lingig town, then-vice chairman of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) Jethro Lindo, BAC members Teofilo Maymay, Aludia de Castro and Carmelo Rebosura, municipal treasurer Ebrencio Indoyon Jr. and Philflex Trading and General Merchandise president Ma. Luzviminda Lopez.

Luna was ordered dismissed by the Ombudsman for grave misconduct and serious dishonesty in March in connection with the graft case.

The respondents allegedly conspired to “wilfully, unlawfully and criminally give Philflex unwarranted benefits, advantage or preference by purchasing or causing and/or approving the procurement and payment of various communication equipment.”

Falcon allegedly used his Congressional Initiative Fund to pay P18,928,571.43 for Philflex’s equipment, despite the lack of public bidding and requirements for procurement.

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each of the respondents.

RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA