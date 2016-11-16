Ex-Surigao Sur lawmakers charged with graft

Former Rep. Peter Paul Jed Falcon of Surigao del Sur’s Second District was charged with graft before the Sandiganbayan in connection with alleged allocation and disbursement of his P13.1-million Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) in 2005 to a foundation where he was an incorporator.

Assistant Special Prosecutor III Lalaine Benitez accused the former lawmaker of violating Section 3(h) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, in a charge sheet approved by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales on September 9 and filed last Wednesday.

Falcon allegedly “cause[d]the allocation and disbursement” of his P13.1-million PDAF to Kabus Foundation, Inc. “where he was an incorporator and Chairman of the Board of Trustees,” according to the charge sheet.

Thereby, it alleged, he had “direct or indirect financial or pecuniary interest in a transaction in connection with which he intervenes or takes part in his official capacity and in which he is prohibited from having any interest by the Constitution, in particular, Article VI, Section 14.”

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for his provisional liberty.

In a separate case filed earlier, the office accused Falcon’s father, former Surigao del Sur Rep. Jesnar Falcon, of violation of the anti-graft law.

The charge sheet alleged that the older Falcon “cause[d]the procurement of 113 units of Suzuki Chariot Powercabs from RDAK Transport Equipment, Inc. without the necessary public bidding, giving unwarranted benefit or advantage to the said supplier and to the damage and prejudice of the government” in 2003.

A P30,000 bail for the older Falcon was also recommended.