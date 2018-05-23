Ex-Tanay mayor, 5 others face graft case

A FORMER mayor from Rizal and five others are facing graft before the Sandiganbayan in connection with the fertilizer fund scam.

Charged were then Tanay mayor Tomas Tanjuatco and Bids and Awards Committee members Adorable Sunga, then-municipal planning and development coordinator; then-Executive Assistant 3 Godofredo Mariano; then-Municipal Budget Officer Nenita Vines; then-Engineer 2 Yolanda Reyes; and Ruben Pendre.

In the charge sheet filed before the anti-graft court on May 4, the Ombudsman accused them of violation of Section 3(e) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The Ombudsman alleged that “between May to October 2004, or sometime prior or subsequent thereto,” the accused, “conspiring and confederating with one another,” gave Feshan Philippines Inc. (Feshan) unwarranted benefits, privilege and advantage “by entering into a contract with Feshan for the purchase of 1,333 liters/bottles of Bio Nature Liquid Organic Fertilizer worth P1,951,082.72 through direct contracting and without a public bidding, and absent the prerequisites/conditions to justify resort to direct contracting, as provided by the Manual of Procedures for the Procurement of Goods and Services…”

Despite the alleged irregularities, the accused allegedly facilitated and/or caused the payment thereof in favor of Feshan.

The Ombudsman recommended P30,000 bail for each accused.

On May 11, the case was raffled off to the Sandiganbayan’s Fifth Division. REINA TOLENTINO