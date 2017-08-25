Ex-teacher, friend nabbed for drug trade in Koronadal

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A former public school teacher and his friend were arrested for alleged drug pushing by Koronadal City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) after weeks of surveillance. CADAC action officer Glorio Sandig, the operation was carried out against Cyrus Calixtro, 32, of Marville Homes, Barangay Santo Nino in Koronadal City and has been in the police drug watch list. Arrested with him was Winston Rivera, 30, of Barangay Avancenia. Calixtro was a former teacher of Koronadal public school and allegedly targeting students as his clients in his illegal drug trade. Recovered from the suspects were two sachets of shabu, a P500 marked money and drug paraphernalia.