Ex-UST coach Sablan not burning bridges

He is not burning bridges. This is the message that University of Santo Tomas (UST) coach Boy Sablan wants to get across after a dismal Season 80 in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) forced him to resign from his position last Tuesday.

“I was a UST player before—I played for the school from 1980 to 1985 and then I had a stint as assistant coach from 2006 to 2012. All in all, I served my alma mater for 14 years, I did nothing wrong. I’m open to serving UST again. But for now just I want to focus on our family business,” said Sablan

Sablan started coaching the Growling Tigers in June 2016 replacing Bong Dela Cruz.

He ended his first season with a 3-11 win-loss record. But in his second season—his wards won just once in all 14 games—the worst for any UST coach.

“I did my best to develop the right attitude and skills of the players for the duration of my stay. I’m confident my players will leave the school with a good character,” added Sablan.

The only thing that Sablan regrets is that he was not given enough time to prove himself.

“I hope that someday people will realize that I was given very little time. Other coaches before me enjoyed a tenure of four years, I was just given a little over a year. It is very painful but that’s life,” he lamented.

Sablan’s contract was supposed expire on May 2018. He explained that though he vacated his post, his pay would continue until the expiration of his contract.

He said that his family provides the support that he needs during this trying times.

“They are very supportive of me. I’m on vacation right now with my family and I do not want to get stressed that’s why I don’t want to take calls.”

Sablan said he has plans of returning to basketball but not for the meantime.

“Yes, of course I’m open to that but I’m not thinking about it for now. I just really want to rest for now.”