Ex-Vizcaya capitol officer face graft, breach of conduct

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed charges before the Sandiganbayan against Nueva Vizcaya former acting provincial administrator and assistant provincial budget officer Manuel Tabora for allegedly receiving money in consideration of his assistance in securing permits for a firm’s ore trading business in 2011

Assistant Special Prosecutor III Jorge Espinal of the Ombudsman accused the respondent of violating Section 3(c) of Republic Act (R.A.) No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Section 7(d) of R.A. No. 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees) in two separate charge sheets.

The Ombudsman alleged that “on or about April 12, 2011, ..” Tabora “request[ed]and receive[d]for his personal benefit the amount of P250,000 covered by Banco de Oro check, from Steven R. Shieldkret, [then-]representative of International Minerals Marketing & Advising, Inc. (IMMAI)…, in consideration of his (Tabora’s) promise and assurance of assistance in securing or obtaining for IMMAI the required permits for its ore trading business, such as but not limited to Ore Transport Permit and/or Mineral Ore Export Permit, to the damage and detriment of the Government and the public interest.”

The Ombudsman recommended bail of P60,000 for Tabora’s provisional liberty.