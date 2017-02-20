Excavations around power lines in Cagayan stopped

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan: A Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) was issued in favor of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) against Deltra Multi Corporation (DMC) to stop an ongoing excavation detrimental to the power transmission line structure supplying Cagayan and Apayao provinces. Judge Vilma Pauig of the Regional Trial Court Branch 2 granted the TRO enjoining the DMC represented by former Tuguegarao Mayor Delfin Ting from further excavating the areas surrounding the structures of the existing Tuguegarao-Magapit 69-kiloVolt transmission line stand. The TRO also allowed the NGCP to enter the property to inspect and conduct corrective works on the structures. The NGCP said the DMC has excavated the land to develop its property which puts the transmission facilities in a very vulnerable position. Meanwhile, the grid operator said it will request for 20 days TRO extension to conduct clearing of the growing bamboo grove that might obstruct the transmission line within the DMC property. It added, the DMC would not give NGCP access until the grid firm pays rental for the temporary right-of-way (ROW) easement and additional payment for the ROW of a new transmission line project – the Tuguegarao-Magapit 230kVline. The NGCP said DMC should course the issue through appropriate legal avenues instead of disrupting the operations.