Exception to serving 2 or more prison sentences simultaneously

Dear PAO,

My uncle had two cases for violation of Batasang Pambansa (BP) 22 filed against him. Unfortunately, he was convicted to suffer imprisonment of six months for each count of the offense. He told his pro bono lawyer that he no longer wants to appeal his case, so he has been serving sentence for four months now. My aunt, his wife, is wondering if it is possible to consider that he has served both his sentences simultaneously upon reaching his sixth month in prison given that his sentences are identical, only they are two counts since two checks bounced. She can no longer find or contact my uncle’s pro bono lawyer, so we are hoping we can get some advice from you as you help those who are less fortunate like my uncle. Please advise me.

Wardy

Dear Wardy,

Our Revised Penal Code (RPC) provides that if a person has been convicted to serve two or more penalties, he must complete the sentences of such penalties successively or as nearly as may be possible. As an exception, he is allowed to serve his sentences simultaneously if the nature of the penalties will permit the same. This is in consonance with the provisions of Article 70 of the RPC, which provides:

“Art. 70. Successive service of sentence. — When the culprit has to serve two or more penalties, he shall serve them simultaneously if the nature of the penalties will so permit otherwise, the following rules shall be observed:

In the imposition of the penalties, the order of their respective severity shall be followed so that they may be executed successively or as nearly as may be possible, should a pardon have been granted as to the penalty or penalties first imposed, or should they have been served out. x x x”

Our Supreme Court has clarified that the penalties involving imprisonment cannot be served out simultaneously. The High Court enumerated only those specific penalties that can be served out simultaneously. To be certain, it pronounced:

“x x x Article 70 of the Revised Penal Code allows simultaneous service of two or more penalties only if the nature of the penalties so permit. The penalties that can be simultaneously served are: (1) perpetual absolute disqualification, (2) perpetual special disqualification, (3) temporary absolute disqualification, (4) temporary special disqualification, (5) suspension, (6) destierro, (7) public censure, (8) fine and bond to keep the peace, (9) civil interdiction and (10) confiscation and payment of costs. These penalties, except destierro, can be served simultaneously with imprisonment. The penalties consisting deprivation of liberty cannot be served simultaneously by reason of the nature of such penalties. Where the accused is sentenced to two or more terms of imprisonment, the terms should be served successively. x x x” (In the matter of the Petition for Habeas Corpus of Pete C. Lagran, Pete C. Lagran, G.R. No. 147270, August 15, 2001; ponente, former Chief Justice Reynato Puno) Emphasis supplied

Our Supreme Court, in another case, also declared that “x x x in the service of two prison terms, the second sentence did not commence to run until the expiration of the first.x xx” (Evangelista vs. Hon. Sistoza and Director, Bureau of Corrections, G.R. No. 143881, August 9, 2001; ponente, former Associate Justice Sabino de Leon Jr.)

Accordingly, we submit that, upon reaching his sixth month in prison, your uncle still needs to serve out the other penalty of imprisonment of six months which was adjudged against him by the court as he may not be lawfully considered to have served out both his sentences simultaneously. The service of the six-month sentence for his second count of violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22(B.P. Blg. 22) will only commence to run after he has served out his first six(6)-month imprisonment for his first count of violation of BP 22. This holds true even if both sentences were adjudged by the same court or under the same law.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.