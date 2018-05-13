Excerpts from Republic vs Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno

G.R. 237428, May 11, 2018

This is a case for quo warranto filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on behalf of the Republic, seeking to invalidate respondent’s appointment as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for lack of “proven integrity” on account of her failure to regularly disclose her assets, liabilities and net worth as a member of the career service prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, in violation of the Constitution, the Anti-Graft Law and the Code of Ethical Standards for Public Employees.

The Court has Jurisdiction over the instant Petition for Quo Warranto

Under Section 5, Article VIII of the Constitution and Section 7, Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, this Court has concurrent jurisdiction with the Court of Appeals and the Regional Trial Court over petitions for certiorari, prohibition, mandamus, quo warranto, and habeas corpus. The issue of whether a person usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office is a matter of public concern over which the government takes special interest as it obviously cannot allow an intruder or impostor to occupy a public position.

The origin, nature and purpose of impeachment and quo warranto are materially different

Impeachment is a proceeding exercised by the legislative, as representatives of the sovereign, to vindicate the breach of the trust reposed by the people in the hands of the public officer by determining the public officer’s fitness to stay in the office. Meanwhile, an action for quo warranto, involves a judicial determination of the eligibility or validity of the election or appointment of a public official based on predetermined rules.

The Petition is Not Dismissible on the Ground of Prescription

When the Solicitor General files a quo warranto petition in behalf of the people and where the interests of the public is involved, the lapse of time presents no effective bar. A quo warranto action is a governmental function and not a propriety function, and therefore the doctrine of laches does not apply. Indeed, when the government is the real party in interest, and is proceeding mainly to assert its rights, there can be no defense on the ground of laches or prescription.

The Republic cannot be faulted for questioning respondent’s qualification for office only upon discovery of the cause of ouster. Respondent was never forthright as to whether or not she filed her SALNs (statements of assets, liabilities and net worth) covering the period of her employment in UP (University of the Philippines). Even up to the present, respondent has not been candid on whether she filed the required SALNs or not. Hence, until recently when respondent’s qualification for office was questioned during the hearings conducted by the House Committee on Justice on the impeachment complaint against the respondent, there was no indication that would have prompted the Republic to assail respondent’s appointment, much less question the wisdom or reason behind the said recommending and appointing authorities’ actions. The defect on respondent’s appointment was therefore not discernible, but was, on the contrary, deliberately rendered obscure.

Respondent is Ineligible as a Candidate and Nominee for the Position of Chief Justice

The JBC’s (Judicial and Bar Council’s) duty to recommend or nominate, although calling for the exercise of discretion, is neither absolute nor unlimited. The primary limitation to the JBC’s exercise of discretion is that the nominee must possess the minimum qualifications required by the Constitution and the laws relative to the position. While the resolution of who to nominate as between two candidates of equal qualification cannot be dictated by this Court upon the JBC, such surrender of choice presupposes that whosoever is nominated is not otherwise disqualified.

Qualifications under the Constitution cannot be waived or bargained away by the JBC

The qualifications of an aspiring Member of the Supreme Court are enshrined in Section 7, Article VIII of the Constitution. Evidently, more than age, citizenship and professional qualifications, Our fundamental law is clear that a member of the Judiciary must be a person of proven competence, integrity, probity and independence. Emphatically, integrity is not only a prerequisite for an aspiring Member of the Court but is likewise a continuing requirement common to judges and lawyers alike. To make sure that applicants to judicial positions possess these constitutionally prescribed character requirement, the JBC was created.

Compliance with the SALN requirement indubitably reflects on a person’s integrity

Failure to file the SALN is clearly a violation of the Constitution and the law. The offense is penal in character and is a clear breach of the ethical standards set for public officials and employees. For these reasons, a public official who has failed to comply with the requirement of filing the SALN cannot be said to be of proven integrity and the Court may consider him/her disqualified from holding public office. The requirement to file a SALN is not a trivial or a formal requirement. The fundamental issue in the case at bar is not merely inaccurate entries, but the glaring absence of respondent’s SALN for various years prior to her resignation from the U.P. College of Law.

Respondent’s ineligibility for lack of proven integrity cannot be cured by her nomination and subsequent appointment as

Chief Justice

The evidence, as it stands before Us, shows that respondent failed to file nine SALNs in her 20-year service in U.P. College of Law and submitted to the JBC only three out of the required ten SALNs at the time of her application as Chief Justice. The Court cannot therefore be faulted, at least for purposes of the instant quo warranto proceedings, to conclude that respondent not only failed to submit the SALNs to the JBC, but altogether failed to file the same.

Such failure to file and to submit the SALNs to the JBC, is a clear violation not only of the JBC rules, but also of the law and the Constitution. For lack of proven integrity, respondent ought to have been disqualified by the JBC and ought to have been excluded from the list of nominees transmitted to the President. As the qualification of proven integrity goes into the barest standards set forth under the Constitution to qualify as a Member of the Court, the subsequent nomination and appointment to the position will not qualify an otherwise excluded candidate. In other words, the inclusion of respondent in the shortlist of nominees submitted to the President cannot override the minimum Constitutional qualifications.

Guidelines for the Bench, the Bar and the JBC

The present is the exigent and opportune time for the Court to establish well-defined guidelines that would serve as guide posts for the bench, the bar and the JBC, as well, in the discharge of its Constitutionally-mandated functions. In sum, this Court holds:

(1) Quo warranto as a remedy to oust an ineligible public official may be availed of, provided that the requisites for the commencement thereof are present, when the subject act or omission was committed prior to or at the time of appointment or election relating to an official’s qualifications to hold office as to render such appointment or election invalid. Acts or omissions, even if it relates to the qualification of integrity being a continuing requirement but nonetheless committed during the incumbency of a validly appointed and/or validly elected official cannot be the subject of a quo warranto proceeding, but of impeachment if the public official concerned is impeachable and the act or omission constitutes an impeachable offense, or to disciplinary, administrative or criminal action, if otherwise.

(2) Members of the Judiciary are bound by the qualifications of honesty, probity, competence, and integrity.

(3) In ascertaining whether a candidate possesses such qualifications, the JBC in the exercise of its Constitutional mandate, set certain requirements which should be complied with by the candidates to be able to qualify. These requirements, as well as subsequent changes thereto, are announced and published to notify not only the applicants but the public as well.

(4) If a candidate is appointed despite being unable to comply with the requirements of the JBC and despite the lack of the aforementioned qualifications at the time of application, the appointment may be the subject of a quo warranto provided it is filed within one year from the appointment or discovery of the defect.

(5) The willful non-filing of a SALN is an indication of dishonesty, lack of probity and lack of integrity. Moreso if the non-filing is repeated in complete disregard of the mandatory requirements of the Constitution and the law.

(6) Consistent with the SALN laws, however, SALNs filed need not be retained after more than ten years by the receiving office or custodian or repository unless these are the subject of investigation pursuant to the law. Thus, to be in keeping with the spirit of the law requiring public officers to file SALNs—to manifest transparency and accountability in public office—if public officers cannot produce their SALNs from their personal files, they must obtain a certification from the office where they filed and/or the custodian or repository thereof to attest to the fact of filing. In the event that said offices certify that the SALN was indeed filed but could not be located, said offices must certify the valid and legal reason of their non-availability, such as by reason of destruction by natural calamity due to fire or earthquake, or by reason of the allowed destruction after ten years under Section 8 of R.A. No. 6713.

Epilogue

The foregoing discourse thins down to a public officer’s accountability to the public. The very purpose and nature of public office is grounded upon it being a public trust. A public officer who is not truthful, not forthright, in complying with the qualifications to public office, perforce, has not legally qualified, was not legally appointed, and consequently, has not legally assumed the said public office. The passage of time will not cure such invalidity of holding public office, much less, foreclose the right and duty of the government, the keeper of the said public office, to oust and remove the usurper.