Exchange clears IMI’s P5-B stock rights offer

AYALA-LED Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has obtained Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) approval for a stock rights offer of up to 350 million new common shares to raise as much as P5 billion in fresh funds.

The proceeds will be used for budgeted capital expenditures and debt refinancing, the company said in a disclosure on Wednesday.

“The Offer is open to existing common shareholders of the Company as of 14 February 2018,” which is the record date, IMI said.

The entitlement ratio is one rights share for every 5.3 shares held, but the offer price has yet to be determined.

The pricing date is set on February 7 and the ex-rights date is set on February 9. The offer period will run from February 19 to 23 this year.

The manufacturing solutions provider said that AC Industrial Technology Holdings Inc. and Resins Inc., which own an aggregate 63.46 percent of the company, have indicated their support for the rights issue.

IMI appointed BPI Capital Corporation as the sole issue manager, bookrunner and underwriter to the offer.

“IMI is conducting the Rights Issue in order to support the growth and strategic initiatives of IMI. This includes business expansions and strategic investments. The Rights Issue will ensure the financial flexibility to consider these opportunities if and when they arise,” the company said.

IMI posted net income of P1.05 billion in the first 10 months of 2017 on revenues of P44.7 billion. The company is a unit of AC Industrial Technology Holdings, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp.