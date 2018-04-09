Exchanges of gunfire near president’s residence in CAfrica

BANGUI, Central African Republic: UN troops and an armed group exchanged gunfire during the night near the president’s residence in the Central African Republic, a security source said Monday. The incident in the capital Bangui came hours after United Nations and Central African forces launched an operation targeting armed groups in a mainly Muslim district of the city. At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during the joint operation, according to UN and medical sources. The security source said the exchanges late on Sunday took place after an armed group arrived “by the Ndeke Luka radio station by the road that leads to the residence” of President Faustin-Archange Touadera. “The group was repulsed by UN peacekeepers from Egypt,” the source said. A spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force (Minusca), Herve Verhoosel, said 11 peacekeepers, mostly Egyptian, were among the injured in Sunday’s joint operation. The operation, which had targeted, the “bases of certain criminal groups,” would continue “until the goal is achieved,” Verhoosel told AFP. Eight people belonging to the armed groups Force and 50/50 had been detained by Minusca and ammunition had been seized, he added.

