Exciting concert line-up for January and February

Within the first two months of the year the concert scene already pro­mises to be an exciting one. In fact, the must-see line up already started with international DJ David Guetta conquering Manila on January 5 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

For the upcoming shows this January and February, Music Geek guarantees all kinds of music lovers a concert or two regardless of taste and generation. Check out the list below.

Three choirs

Tatlo will celebrate the music of three nations with three renowned choral groups—the Ateneo Chamber Singers (ACS) of the Philippines, Singapore Youth Choir (SYC) Ensemble Singers of Singapore and the Gaia Philharmonic Choir of Japan. The event will happen on January 14 at The Theater in Solaire. Joining them is ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Gerard Salonga.

Bryan Adams

You may know him from his sentimental hits like “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You”, “Please Forgive Me”, “Let’s Make A Night To Remember”, “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman”, “Heaven”, “All For Love”, and “I Finally Found Someone” among others. For the first time in more than two decades, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams is finally coming to Manila on January 18 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for his Get Up World Tour. This will be another throwback concert where you will reminisce the memories of the past via his songs.

Besides the repertoire of his greatest hits, the concert tour will also feature tunes from his 13th studio album Get Up, made up of up-tempo tracks such as “Brand New Day”, “You Belong To Me” and “Thunderbolt”, to the gentler songs such as “Don’t Even Try” and “We Did It All.”

Fusion Music Festival

The country’s biggest music festival returns for the third time on January 27 at the SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds featuring the Philippines’ biggest music stars. The line-up this year is diverse from bands (6cyclemind, Aegis, Autotelic, Callalily) to top solo acts (Sarah Geronimo, Regine Velasquez, Bamboo, Gabby Alipe, YengConstntino), to pop stars (James Reid, Lyca Gairanod, Kyle Echarri, Nadine Lustre, Zendee), to rappers (Andrew E, Gloc-9), to indie artists (MilesExperience, The Ransom Collective), and many more.

Juan Karlos Labajo

The Voice Kids Season 1 third placer Juan Karlos Labajo has come a long way and has grown up. He will turn 16 on February 5, which will also mark his solo major concert at the Kia Theater. Entitled JKL Live, his sophomore album under MCA Music will also be released in time for this.

Joining him as special guests are fellow The Voice Kids Season 1 finalist Edray, We Love OPM team mate Kyle Echarri, and love team mate Andrea Brillantes among others.

Juan Karlos or JK popularized the singles “Para Sa ‘Yo”, “Di Ka Man Lang Nagpaalam” and “Summer Time Love” from his debut album JK. He is now part of the ABS-CBN series A Love To Last, and also appeared on Pinoy Big Brother and We Love OPM.

Yellowcard

American alternative rock band Yellowband will perform together on their final world tour, which will have its Manila leg on February 10 at Skydome SM North Edsa.

“The decision was an incredibly difficult one for us to make. We considered so many things – our families, our health, our future endeavors. In the end, we realized that this was the right time to step away and preserve the legacy and integrity of the band. It is with you, the fans in mind, that this decision was made, we wanted to have the chance to share our farewell with as many fans around the world as we could, and now is the right time to do just that,” current members Ryan Key, SeanMackin, Ryan Mendez, and Josh Portman said in a statement on their website yellowcard.com. Their self-titled album released in 2016 is now officially their final album as a group.

The band became known for their singles “Ocean Avenue”, “Only One”, and “Lights and Sounds”.

Goo Goo Dolls

After Yellowcard, another American band will rock the country with Goo Goo Dolls performing on February 11 at Smart Araneta Coliseum. The band with its current line-up John Rzeznik and Robby Takac was formed in 1986.

Goo Goo Dolls is best known for their hit single “Iris” from “City of Angels” Soundtrack but also had other popular tracks like “Name”, “Naked”, “Slide”, “Black Balloon”, “Dizzy”, “Broadway”. “Here Is Gone”, “Better Days”, “Give a Little Bit”, and “Stay with You” and “Home”. Their latest album Boxes was released in 2016.

Journey

Legendary rock band Journey fronted by the Philippines’ very own Arnel Pineda will return to Manila on February 17 at SM Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. The last time the group had a concert here was in 2009 at the same venue. Besides Pineda, the band is comprised of Neal Schon, Ross Valory, Jonathan Cain and Steve Smith.

The show is sure to be will be another “proud Pinoy moment” as Pineda sings hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Open Arms”, “Faithfully” and many more.

The Moffatts

Another throwback moment for boyband fans of the late 1990s and early 2000s is The Moffatts’ concert at Smart Araneta Coliseum on February 18. The Canadian pop-rock band is returning to Manila for the first time in 16 years with brothers Scott, Clint and Bob set to perform all of their hits one last time.

Any Moffatts fan would know and have memorized their songs like “Miss You Like Crazy”, “If Life Is So Short”, “Girl of my Dreams”, “I’ll Be There For You” and many more. They will also be debuting material from their new projects, Endless Summer and Scott Moffatt.

Before You Exit

Pop rock trio Before You Exit’s fans must be brimming with excitement as Manila is included in their Asian tour, which includes Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Their concert will be held on February 24 at the Kia Theater.

Comprised of brothers Connor, Riley, and Toby McDonough, they were known for their singles “A Little More You”, “I Like That”, “Soldier”, “A Day in the Life”, “Heart Like California”, “Model” and “When I’m Gone”. In 2016, they released their EP “All The Lights”.

