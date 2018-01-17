Exciting January concerts

The year 2018 is off to a great start as shows fill up the two weeks of January with popular foreign acts like Foster The People, New Hope Club, One OK Rock, and for OPM, Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Christian Bautista, Julie Ann San Jose and Nyoy Volante included in the list.

From February onwards, the country’s concert scene will be more star-studded with names such as Celine Dion, Fifth Harmony, The Script, John Legend, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Paramore among others coming to Manila.

Here’s your guide to this month’s concerts and shows:

New Hope Club Live!

After opening for The Vamps in 2017, British boy band New Hope Club will return to Manila for a series of mall shows at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls on January 19, 5 pm at Uptown Mall, January 20, 6 pm at Eastwood Mall Open Park, and on January 21, 5 pm at the Venice Grand Canal.

Formed in 2015, the boy band is comprised of Blake Richardson on vocals, guitar; George Smith on vocals, guitar; and Reece Bibby on vocals, bass, drums. They were signed by The Vamps under their label Steady Records (a subsidiary of Virgin EMI Records) and in the US via Hollywood Records, distributed by Universal Music Group.

New Hope Club released their debut EP “Welcome To The Club” in 2017 and produced the hits “Fixed” and “Water.” Grab a copy of their EP to gain access to VIP seats. Call MCA Music at 9162504.

Three Stars, One Heart

Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista, Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Ann San Jose and Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid will join forces in a concert series fans will surely look forward to. The first leg will be during the Sinulog Fest on January 20, 8 pm at the Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino. Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Plus 63 Music & Arts Festival

Celebrating its third anniversary this year, the “Plus 63 Music & Arts Festival” will liven up the Sinulog Festival on January 20 at Cebu Business Park, Cebu City. This year, it will be headlined by Showtek, a Dutch electronic dance music duo comprised of brothers Sjoerd and Wouter Janssen who have worked with artists such as Tiesto, Chris Brown, David Guetta and Major Lazer. The show will also feature Marc Marasigan, XFactor, Gino V and Victor Pring. Log on to www.smtickets.com.

Nyoy Volante: Birthday Concert

Acoustic singer Nyoy Volante will celebrate his birthday via a concert on January 25, 8 pm at Music Museum, with special guests Kaye Cal, Sitti, Jay-R, Yeng Constantino, Richard Poon and Karla Estrada. Expect to hear your favorite acoustic tracks including his hits like “You’re My You,” “Someday,” “Nasaan Ka Na,” “Ipagpatawad Mo” and “Pikit.” Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

Foster the People Live in Manila

American indie pop band Foster the People will be coming to Manila for their Sacred Hearts Club Tour on January 26, 8 pm at the Kia Theatre.

Founded in 2009, Foster the People achieved success with the 2011 release of their debut album “Torches,” which has sold nearly two million albums and over nine million singles worldwide. It features the No. 1 hit single “Pumped Up Kicks,” declared “the year’s anthem” by Spin, and also spawned the chart-topping singles “Don’t Stop (Color On The Walls),” “Houdini,” and “Helena Beat.”

Foster the People garnered three Grammy nominations for its monumental debut, including Best Alternative Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Pumped Up Kicks and Best Short Form Music Video for Houdini.

“Supermodel” was the second full-length record from the group. Influenced by frontman Mark Foster’s world travels and shifting perspective, the album was recorded in studios around the world and features fan favorites including “Coming of Age” and “Best Friend.” Since then, they have been filling dance-floors worldwide with headline tours and performing at some of the biggest international music festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury and Lollapalooza.

Now the group returns to Manila, this time bringing their third record “Sacred Hearts Club” (under Columbia Records) along for the ride, which features the hit singles “Doing It for the Money” and “Sit Next to Me.” Log on to www.ticketnet.com.ph.

#Julie

Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Ann San Jose will hold a solo concert on January 27, 8 pm at the Music Museum just in time for the release of her newest single “Nothing Left” on January 22 under her new label, Universal Records. Her hits include “Enough,” “Right Where You Belong,” “Naririnig Mo Ba?,” “Tulad Mo,” “Kung Maibabalik Ko Lang,” “Not Impressed,” “Forever” and “Tidal Wave.” Log on to www.ticketworld.com.ph.

One OK Rock Ambitions Live in Manila

After two years, Japanese rock band One OK Rock will return to Manila on January 29, 8 pm at Mall of Asia Arena in support of their latest album “Ambitions,” released in 2017.

Comprised of Taka on vocals, Toru on guitars, Ryota on bass, and Tomoya on drums, the band released their ground-breaking album “3XXXV” in 2015. With hits like “Mighty Long Fall,” “Take Me To The Top,” “Cry Out” and “Heartache,” 3XXXV was instrumental in making their music more accessible to a growing global audience as the first One OK Rock album to have an all-English version.

The group further transcends frontiers with “Ambitions,” which paved the way for the band to make bolder moves including bravely experimenting with their sound and signing with American major label Fueled By Ramen. The new album features tracks like “Bedroom Warfare,” “We Are,” “Taking Off,” and “American Girls.” Log on to www.smtickets.com.