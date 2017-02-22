An exciting marchin’ month for music fans

If January and February had the likes of Bryan Adams, Goo Goo Dolls, David Guetta, Yellowcard and The Moffatts rocking the Philippines, the concert line-up in March offers diversity from festivals to international and local shows.

Music geeks and fans of different genres have an exciting line up to choose from next month.

Wanderland Music and Arts Festival. March 4, Filinvest City Event Grounds. Now on its fifth year, the Wanderland Music and Arts Festival will again combine indie music and arts in a new venue. Like the previous years, it still boasts of diverse and exciting line up of international artists like The Temper Trap, The Ting Tings, Explosions in the Sky, Yuna, Lany, Purity Ring, Honne and Woodluck. Homegrown artists

are not left behind with the inclusion of Up Dharma Down, Gab and John of Urbandub, Tom’s Story, Fools and Foes, Reese Lansangan, Mickey Sulit and more. It also features live art by Jappy Agoncillo, KFK Collective, Quattro Hapimeel and Ysabella Lalu. Tickets are available at SM Tickets—www.smtickets.com.

Air Supply. March 7, Pacific Grand Ballroom, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino and March 8, Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila. The members of Air Supply are regular performers in the country, as their songs continue to touch Filipinos’ hearts with hits like “All Out of Love,” “Goodbye,” “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All,” “Lost In Love,” “Every Woman In The World,” but people still troop to see their shows. Expect a lot of throwback, #hugot, reminiscing and singing along to their tracks. Tickets available at Ticketworld—ticketworld.com.ph.

Malasimbo Music And Arts Festival. March 10 to 12, Puerto Galera. The world-renowned Mindoro tourist spot comes alive once again with a celebration of music and arts in this big party with this year’s line-up. Confirmed

performers include Alfredo Rodriguez Trio, Jordan Rakei, Tennyson, Apartel, Jeck Pilapil & Peacepipe, Similar Objects, Crwn, Curtismith, RH Xanders, Skarm, Moophs, Microphone Mechanics. Also with DJs and Silent Disco—Lefto, Kristian Hernandez, Br3aking Silence, The Diegos, Badkiss, Mark Zero, and Miro. Tickets available via Ticketworld.

Masquerade: Martin Nievera And Lani Misalucha (The Repeat). March 11, Solaire Grand Ballroom, Solaire Resort & Casino. The Concert King and Asia’s Nightingale stage a repeat of their Valentine’s show, serenading the audience with their classic songs. Tickets available at Ticketworld.

Shawn Mendes Live in Manila. March 18, Mall of Asia Arena. Originally scheduled for October 2016, Canadian Shawn Mendes, known for his hit single “Stitches,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “Something Big,” finally get to perform for his fans for the first time in Manila. He has just released his soulful sophomore album Illuminate with tracks like “Treat You Better,” “Mercy” and “Ruin” dominating the charts. Tickets are available at SM Tickets.

Charice—End Of Chapter Rock Concert. March 24, Kia Theater. No longer the little girl who impressed Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and David Foster, Charice keeps on reinventing herself and her music and this concert will hopefully showcase her latest artistic transformation. Tickets available at Ticketnet.

Al McKay’s Earth Wind and Fire Experience. March 27, Newport Performing Arts Theater, Resorts World Manila. For the generation who grooved to the music of Earth Wind and Fire, fans are expected to hum, sing and dance throughout the night with well-loved ditties like “Boogie Wonderland,” “After The Love Has Gone,” “September,” “Let’s Groove,” and “Saturday Nite.” Tickets available at Ticketworld.