Exciting matches highlight Neymar Jr. Five kickoff leg

Six teams participated in Qualifier A of the kickoff leg of Neymar Jr’s Five last Saturday at the SPARTA Philippines, in Mandaluyong.

The inaugural leg saw many exciting matches including Laro’s 4-0 win over Kidzania in the semifinals.

“The qualifier today (on Saturday) was a great time. Had to learn the game and adjust tactics as we were all new to it. Amazing that Red Bull has gotten involved in the football scene. It’s something we need more of,” said team captain Anton del Rosario.

Neymar Jr’s Five is the Brazilian forward’s signature football tournament which pits five-a-side teams in head-to-head in 10-minute matches with a twist. Every time one team scores, the opposition loses a player. It’s fast, technical, and tactical.

In total, four teams have made it to the March 4’s finals, including El Retiro, Kidzania and Underground Football.

Team Leader, Kevin James Olayvar of Underground enjoyed the challenge of Neymar Jr’s Five.

“This is entirely different but still has the real essence of typical football. It was intense and heart pumping! It was hard to go against another team when you’re a man down, makes you think whether you should attack or just stay in defense the entire game and wait for them to make mistakes,” said Olyavar.

A number of teams are scheduled for Qualifier B for what’s expected to another exciting round leading to the finals.

Qualifier B will happen this coming Saturday also at SPARTA with the finals taking place on March 4. Registrations are open until Thursday at 5 p.m.