Exclusive Alabang condo prices jump 20% in 3 yrs

Property values of Filinvest Land’s upscale Botanika Nature Residences in Alabang have increased 20 percent since the start of construction in 2014, the developer said.

The Botanika Nature Residences, being developed under the Filinvest Exclusive Collection brand, are a three-tower condominium community located in the southern part of Filinvest City in Alabang, near the Palms Point Country Club.

Clearly positioned as an exclusive, ultra-high end residential development, the Botanika Nature Residences are described by Filinvest as “enticing to captains of industries, business owners and top executives,” and “a fruitful investment to its potential residents.”

Filinvest said in a statement posted to the project’s website that since the beginning of construction of the first tower in March 2014, property values for the condominium units have “cumulatively increased by 20 percent.”

The developer also pointed out, “Additionally, in the last four years, land values in Filinvest City have increased by as much as 200 percent and are likely to be impacted further by the completion of connecting infrastructure like the NAIA Expressway.”

A key selling point of the Botanika Nature Residences is its environmentally friendly design, leveraging on the as-yet less urbanized nature of the southern metro. “We’re giving those who prefer the blue skies and fresh air of the South equally fresh options,” said Kate Ilagan, Executive Vice President of Filinvest Alabang Inc.

“Botanika’s location on a sprawling 1.55 ha. property allows homeowners daily walks through varied landscaped settings combined with the convenience and safety of luxury condo living. It’s a winning combination for our buyers,” Ilagan added.

Filinvest pointed out that the Botanika Nature Residences has already been given Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence (BERDE) certification by the Philippine Green Building Council.

The residential project offers spacious two- and three-bedroom units, as well as a small number of five-bedroom units, with the smallest two-bedroom units having a floor area of approximately 126 square meters, and the largest three-bedroom upper penthouse units measuring an impressive 336 square meters. Each unit is provided the same number of parking slots as bedrooms.

Community amenites include a greenhouse, fully-equipped exercise center and spa, a chapel with a meditative garden, sunbathing deck, function rooms, roof deck gardens, indoor and outdoor play areas for the children, amphitheater, business center and library, and private access to the Palms Country Club for club members.

Approximate selling prices for the units in the Botanika Nature Residences range from P18.2 million to P22.7 million for two-bedroom units, up to a range of P23.9 million to P46.8 million for the three-bedroom and limited number of five-bedroom units.

Filinvest stressed that it has focused on quality of life for its prospective residents at Botanika. “With the team of experts behind its planning and construction, residents are assured that every detail is well thought out, keeping in mind that this luxury market deserve nothing but the best,” Ilagan said.

Filinvest said that turnover of the first of the three condominium towers is estimated for the fourth quarter of this year, with the entire project expected to be completed in 2020.