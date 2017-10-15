Exec dies after falling off Pasig building’s 10th floor

AN executive of a Lopez group company fell to his death from a high-rise building in Pasig City on Friday morning, police said.

The executive, Ferdinand Edwin CoSeteng, 54, of Urdaneta Village, Makati City, fell from the 10th floor of Tower 3, Rockwell Business Center in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City, Senior Supt. Orlando Yebra Jr. said.

CoSeteng, president of First Philippine Industrial Park Inc., held office at the 10th floor of the building.

According to Victor Montinola, the company vice president, CoSeteng arrived at 7:05 a.m., greeted his officemates, and then proceeded to his office.

CoSeteng then opened the door of the terrace. Montinola said CoSeteng looked uneasy.

Montinola said that when he was about to take his breakfast, he saw CoSeteng step on a chair and climb the terrace.

Montinola said he ran after CoSeteng, managed to get hold of his belt, but was unable to stop the latter’s fall. CoSeteng was brought to a nearby hospital where he was declared on arrival.

Authorities have begun an investigation to rule out foul play.

CoSeteng is a director and executive vice president of the Lopez group’s First Philippine Holdings Corp. He is also a director of Rockwell Land Corp. and First Batangas Hotel Corp.

He finished electrical engineering at the University of the Philippines and master’s in business administration at Cornell University in New York.

In a statement, First Holdings said: “We in the [First Holdings] family will always remember Edwin as a valuable colleague, a wonderful boss, and a loyal friend. We will miss him.”

“We extend to the family, relatives, and friends of Edwin our deepest condolences and ask for prayers.”