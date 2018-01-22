Exemplars of Filipino talent in management excellence

ANCHORING on the mission of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) to uphold management excellence, the annual Management Man of the Year (MMY) Award has influenced top executives in the Philippine business community since it was launched in 1967. It was first bestowed to Washington SyCip, founder of SGV & Co, the country’s largest accounting firm.

While the award has been around for 50 years, it has only been given to 41 distinguished managers. Representing a cross-section of corporate executives and top management practitioners from local and multinational companies operating in the country, the members and officers of the MAP ensure that the conferment of the award follows a rigorous selection process.

In fact, only members of the MAP are eligible to submit the nominations. According to the selection committee, the process formally begins with a form or letter accompanied by the nominee’s curriculum vitae, which should include references for clarifications requested by judges for the MMY Award.

The nominations will then be submitted to the MAP Secretariat. Meanwhile, the selection committee may or may not shortlist the nominees. It will then endorse the list of nominees to the judging committee.

Serving as the board of judges, the MMY judging committee will choose the most deserving nominees after the preliminary evaluation. It may also contact the shortlisted nominees to assess their willingness to go through the final evaluation, which may include an in-depth interview.

The criteria for the award include integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice; among others.

With the exception of the chairman and the vice chairman, the MAP says the names of members of the judging committee are not disclosed until the search process has been completed. To ensure confidentiality in discussions of the committee, no minutes of its members’ meetings are taken.

The judging committee will present its final choices to the MAP Board of Governors for its approval and the affirmative vote of the majority of the entire board brings the eventual winner nearer the award.

The potential awardee will then be presented to members of the MAP in a general membership meeting. The election of the awardee requires the affirmative vote of the majority of the members who are present at the meeting.