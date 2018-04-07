Exemption from punishment of spouse who harms cheating spouse

Dear PAO,

I am Carla from Bataan, and have been an overseas Filipino worker for the past nine years. Years before I left for Dubai where I used to work, I got married to a seaman who was truly the man of my dreams. We were so in love and we got married just after one year of dating. I had two children with him and we also have a house and lot in Cavite. Last year, when I came back from Dubai to surprise him, I caught him in our master’s bedroom with his “kumpadre” doing the most horrid thing I have ever seen. They were both naked and engaging in sexual activities. Because I was infuriated and mad, I was able to get a kitchen knife and stabbed him and his “kumpadre” causing them slight injuries, which require a healing period of less than nine days.

Anger and confusion got the best of me. After recuperating, my husband and his lover filed criminal charges against me for attempted murder and serious physical injuries. Is it not unfair that I am the legal wife, yet I am the one being charged for a crime? I had no intentions of killing anybody, but I lost my mind when I saw him touch somebody else. Please enlighten me. I need your legal guidance.

Carla

Dear Carla,

As in all cases, it is always unfortunate to see lovers lost in betrayal. The passion and obfuscation that occur within the mind and heart of the innocent spouse is almost always immeasurable, inconceivable and intense. Yet, such a human frailty no longer comes as a surprise. In fact, no less than Article 247 of our Revised Penal Code (RPC) already provided for such a situation, to wit:

“ART. 247. Death or physical injuries under exceptional circumstances. — Any legally married person who, having surprised his spouse in the act of committing sexual intercourse with another person, shall kill any of them or both of them in the act or immediately thereafter, or shall inflict upon them any serious physical injuries, shall suffer the penalty of destierro.

If he shall inflict upon them physical injuries of any other kind, he shall be exempt from punishment.

These rules shall be applicable, under the same circumstances, to parents with respect to their daughters under eighteen years of age, and their seducers, while the daughters are living with their parents.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Based on the facts you have mentioned, you caught your husband by surprise having sexual relations with another man. It appears that based on the above-quoted law, you should not be held criminally liable at all.

The fact that your husband engaged in sexual intercourse with a man is of no moment as Article 247 of the RPC does not provide for heterosexual intercourse only. In addition, Article 247 of this law only requires that a legally married person, such as you, catches by surprise his or her spouse in the act of committing sexual intercourse with another person. Thus, it is immaterial that the paramour or lover is a man or a woman to be excluded from the coverage of Article 247 of the RPC.

Moreover, you also mentioned that the injury you inflicted only resulted in wounds where the victim can recover or heal within nine days. This means that the actual crime you have committed is only tantamount to slight physical injuries against your husband and his male lover. Under the second paragraph of Article 247, it is expressly stated that any other injury not seriously caused or inflicted by the legally married spouse against the erring spouse or the lover shall be exempt from punishment. This means that you will be exonerated from any criminal liability. Indeed, as the legal aphorism goes, “hell hath no fury like a woman scorned!”

We do find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.