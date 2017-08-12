Exhausted Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip

NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama has cancelled a trip next week to Botswana because of “exhaustion” after Beijing expressed anger at the African country for allowing the visit. The 82-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, who lives in exile in India, was to speak at a three-day conference in Botswana’s capital Gaborone, which begins on August 17. An official statement released late Friday said the Dalai Lama had written to the president of Botswana and the conference organizers, the Mind and Life Institute, expressing “profound regret” at having to cancel his visit “due to exhaustion.” “His Holiness has reluctantly had to concede that his 82-year-old body was telling him to rest. The Buddhist leader has lived in exile in India since he fled a failed Tibetan uprising in 1959. China’s ruling Communist party views the Dalai Lama as a dangerous “separatist” campaigning for Tibetan independence. It consistently condemns other countries which let him visit.

AFP