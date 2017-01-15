Exile of ‘narco cops’ to ARMM opposed

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) has vehemently opposed plans of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to reassign delinquent policemen from other regions to the autonomous region.

Hataman said the region is not a dumping ground for wayward and corrupt policemen especially the “narco” officers like the “Ninja cops” involved in the illegal-drug trade.

He disclosed that he had received reports that four such “narco” policemen from the Visayas will be transferred to the ARMM.

“The Office of the Regional Governor would like to ask the PNP to reconsider its decision. The ARMM regional government has been exerting all efforts to rid the region of corruption and to implement relevant reforms for its people,” Hataman said.

“The region confronts issues such as poverty, hunger and the rise of terror groups, and we need the best of our country’s policemen on our side, not the worst,” he added.

Hataman said policemen who violate the law must be held accountable and penalized, not merely transferred.

“Sending them to the ARMM is not a disciplinary action. Rather, it is a move that portrays our region as undeserving of dignified and dedicated public service,” he added.

Hataman said he will officially write PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa to express his dismay and ask that the ARMM not be made a dumping ground for undesirable policemen.

A police official who asked not to be named for lack of authority to speak on the issue said the move will not make these dirty policemen “clean.

“Our fear is they may spread the virus to the good cops in ARMM.”

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL