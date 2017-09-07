Exorcist warns faithful against ‘demonic’ rosaries

A priest from the Diocese of Novaliches has warned the Catholic faithful against “satanic” rosaries and similar religious articles, claiming rosaries with “Illuminati” symbols had figured in many cases of demonic infestation.

“Kapanalig listeners, be careful as the rosaries you might be using could actually be infested or cursed,” said Fr. Ambrosio Nonato Legaspi, chief exorcist in the Novaliches diocese, over Church-run Radyo Veritas, as reported in CBCP News, the official news service of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

“These were made not only to be simply given away but to deceive Catholics…so that evil spirits will haunt them,” said Legaspi.

Tradition states that the rosary, the post popular religious article in Catholicism, was handed over by the Blessed Virgin Mary herself to St. Dominic de Guzman, whose Order of Preachers propagated its devotion. Its 15 decades of the “Hail Mary” mirror the 150 psalms in the bible, and were intended as a “psalter” for laypeople at a time when books were costly or inaccessible.

The Novaliches priest-exorcist claimed the “demonic” rosaries were “prayed over” by its makers and were consecrated to the devil.

The CBCP News story also quoted Philippe de Guzman of the diocesan “Libera Nox” exorcism office, who said the “demonic” rosaries carried symbols of the so-called Illuminati secret society such as a pentagram, the sun with rays, and a snake behind the cross.

One such rosary was found in the room of one of the exorcism office’s clients, which drew an “evil spirit” and caused disturbances.

Said Legapi: “Sometimes, there are no symbols…but a ritual was done on it like the one we mentioned previously about Botanica, the occult store in many places abroad like in the US where religious items are brought so they could inflict harm on others.”

The priest said “satanic” rosaries and other items such as “Masonic medals” made to look like the Miraculous Medal should be exorcised, not just blessed.

“Not just a blessing, these items should be exorcised. Not just an ordinary blessing where water is just sprinkled—as most priests commonly do—but to use the Catholic ritual…that would frighten the demon away,” he said.