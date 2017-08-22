Expanded STL garners support from Bukidnon LGUs, citizens

The local government units (LGUs) of Bukidnon expressed their total support to the Expanded Small Town Lottery (STL) of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) during a dialogue connecting the agency to the province and its municipalities.

Meeting with all municipal mayors of Bukidnon on August 10 at the Kaamulan Folk Arts Theatre, Kaamulan Grounds, Malaybalay City, PCSO Chairman Jose Jorge Corpuz invited the officials to encourage their constituents to support PCSO’s products and services.

He further explained that patronizing gaming products of PCSO will result to various charitable programs for the Filipino people.

After the Chairman presented before the local chief executives how Expanded STL can strengthen the revenue generation of PCSO, and how the funds are distributed, Bukidnon municipal and city mayors lauded the agency, expressing their total support to STL.

STL in the area is under Trento Gaming and Leisure Corporation and expected to start its operation in September.

The PCSO-Bukidnon LGU dialogue ended successfully. Chairman Corpuz warmly thanked the Bukidnon Provincial Government particularly Governor Jose Maria Zubiri Jr. for providing PCSO a conducive and concrete space for a convenient service.