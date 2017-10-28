Expanding your consciousness in golf

A dear friend of mine, Master Shishir Inocalla, who heads Maharlika Institute of Arnis and Higher Learning, sent me a very interesting article.

The article was written by Max Adler of Golf Digest, entitled “Attain Golf Enlightenment: Meet the Real Guru of Golf”, dated October 14, 2017.

The real guru of golf was referred to as Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, conducting large-scale meditation workshops, building schools, battling deforestation, lecturing for assemblies like the United Nations and World Economic Forum—but the self-described “yogi, mystic and visionary” got in 29 rounds of golf last year, according to Max Adler.

Sadhguru said, “I love games, and I’ll play any. Games are a way of training ourselves to be heavily involved without being serious.” A way of being, Sadhguru believes, that can assist in learning how to focus inward.

Those who play golf know that the game involves the mental side dominantly. It makes you focus inwardly. Most often, it can be emotional. Mechanics are important to the extent of sending the ball to your intended target with more confidence.

To improve extremely in playing your game, you must learn to commit, focus, concentrate, quiet your mind, control your emotions, and be confident, particularly during your shot. In fact, these aspects that I have just mentioned are necessary during the entire round.

We must understand that there are various Forces surrounding us day-in and day-out. The laws of physics are greatly involved, and mathematics particularly, geometry. As we do our daily routines, we are, most of the time unaware that we are interacting with all these forces. One of the universal laws, the law of attraction, is one of the most we interact with. It simply means, whatever we feel and think about, whether bad or good, we attract!

We can either create circumstances or be affected by them, if we do not have the knowledge to deal with them. We must train ourselves, better yet with the assistance of a guru or master, to develop our mind, body and spirit. With their proper guidance, we can apply the appropriate principles and concepts.

Basically to achieve this, you must learn how to quiet your mind. This can be mastered through the practice of meditation. Meditativeness is the greatest task in developing of our mind, body and spirit. It allows us to learn more inwardly, and eventually lead externally. But it is vital for us to know that it needs to start first from within.

Through meditativeness, you will start to become keener with your thoughts, senses and your surroundings. It teaches you to become more aware of your state of mind and feelings on that particular moment. During the process, it is important to feel absolute goodness. It allows your being to absorb everything that you have asked for, unconsciously.

By practicing 20 minutes of meditation with commitment everyday, you will have gained more knowledge and discipline within your own being. It basically teaches you to connect and be one with yourself.

In golf, this is the very key in performing the best you can. There must be a sense and feeling of oneness in you. This aspect greatly builds your confidence, focus, and emotional stability. The very main contributors in playing better and eventually the best you can.

Take note that the average tour player takes about 1.2 seconds to execute their shot. It is within this timeframe that they put their whole world into that single shot. Therefore, it is extremely vital to put everything they know within that particular shot. It can be a matter of a cut-off, or a one-stroke lead to achieve first.

When you are totally connected to yourself with absolute confidence in everything you do, a single shot will definitely be a huge factor in either winning or losing. It is most crucial indeed. Learn to expand your consciousness through meditation. It is worth your time for a lifetime.

A simple meditation

Seat in a comfortable chair with your body erect but not stiff. Inhale and exhale with a steady pace and without effort. Focus on the sound of your air-conditioner, electric fan or focus on your breathing. If your mind starts to wander, re-focus on the sound of your air-conditioner, fan or breathing. Always insist for the next 15-20 minutes. Allow 30 days to get accustomed to the process.

“The purpose of life is to explore one’s own life to its fullest, to explore all dimensions. Forget the galaxies. No matter what you do, do it willingly.”

­ Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev