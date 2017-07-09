AN intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Visayas and Mindanao will bring rains and thunderstorms over most parts of the country this week, the state-run weather bureau said on Sunday.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), an ITCZ is a series of low-pressure areas that are formed due to the convergence of northeast and southeast winds, which cause thunderstorms and rains.

Pagasa said cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the regions of Bicol, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.

On Monday, Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, and Agusan

can expect cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms will prevail over the rest of Visayas and Mindanao while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Luzon and Visayas will experience light to moderate winds coming from the southeast and the winds coming from the south to southeast will blow over Mindanao.

Pagasa also said coastal waters throughout the country would be slight to moderate.