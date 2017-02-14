Expect a cool Valentine’s day

THE weather bureau on Monday said Metro Manila will experience cool weather on Valentine’s Day because of strong northeast monsoon winds.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius in Metro Manila at 7 a.m. on Monday, which weather forecasters expect to inch down to 20 degrees today.

The lowest Metro Manila temperature recorded so far this year was 19 degrees Celsius, last January 8 at the Science Garden in Quezon City.

Baguio City, the “summer capital” of the Philippines, will continue to experience cold weather, with Pagasa recording a temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius today, the lowest recorded so far nationwide. The Baguio reading could go up slightly to 9.4 degrees today, weather forecasters said.

Pagasa said cool weather might last until the second week of March in Metro Manila.