Expect heavy traffic in Quezon City because of road repairs–MMDA

EXPECT heavy traffic in several major thoroughfares in Quezon City as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) starts road reblocking and repairs this weekend, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Friday.

MMDA advised motorists to avoid areas included in the reblocking, which will start at 11 p.m. on January 19 until 5 a.m. on January 22, and use alternate routes instead.

For southbound vehicles, avoid A. Bonifacio Avenue from Bulusan St. to Calavite St., Quezon City as the DPWH will conduct reblocking and repair of the middle and inner lanes.

Repairs will also be conducted along Visayas Avenue North Bound infront of NFA, Quezon City (Inner lane); EDSA North Bound from Howmart to Oliveros (5th lane); Congressional Avenue Extension, Miranilla Gate, Quezon City (3rd lane); Bonifacio Monumento Circle, Caloocan City; C.P. Garcia Avenue from P. Castañeda St. to Pook Aguinaldo St., Quezon City (Intermittent, 2nd lane); Congressional Avenue from EDSA to Cagayan, Quezon City (1st lane); and Quirino Highway near Sacred Heart of Jesus, Quezon City (Inner lane).

The MMDA assured that all affected roads would be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Monday, January 22. JAMES KONSTANTIN GALVEZ