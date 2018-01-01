What to expect at ‘Marvel Creative Day Out 2018’

The second edition of the award-winning Marvel Creative Day Out is just around the corner. Here’s a rundown of what attendees can expect on January 10 happening at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde:

Marvel super heroes come to life through fashion and design

Fresh from its successful first run, the upcoming Marvel Creative Day Out will bring fans closer to their beloved Universe by showcasing fashion and other product designs for the first time. Learn how Marvel characters and their epic stories come to life through product design.

Artworks to be featured at the Marvel exhibit

Artists will share their own take on the Marvel Universe in the form of creative work—from sketches, paintings, sculpture, installation, digital art, fashion designs in clothing and accessories or products designs.

Interact with the country’s very own Marvel artists

Marvel pencilers Leinil Francis Yu and Harvey Francis Tolibao are back. Be inspired as they share their experiences working on titles such as “The Avengers,” “Iron Man,” and “X-Men” and give tips on what it takes to be an artist at Marvel.

Discover the latest in the Marvel Universe straight from C.B. Cebulski

If you’re a diehard fan, you probably know that C.B. Cebulski is the Marvel Comics’ new Editor-in-Chief. During last year’s Marvel Creative Day Out, he engaged with local art enthusiasts, checking and commenting on their work. He’ll be on board this forthcoming event where he will share the direction of the Marvel Universe moving forward as it has grown from a comic book brand to the global entertainment brand that it is today.

Find out how Marvel comes to life from Allen Au-Yeung

Allen Au-Yeung, the VP for Creative for Disney China, will be at Marvel Creative Day Out for the first time this year, and he will share how Marvel works with product and fashion design to bring the Marvel Universe closer to fans.