Expect rain on Duterte SONA–Pagasa

EXPECT rain when President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, the state-run weather bureau said.

In an advisory on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Metro Manila would likely experience cloudy skies with light to moderate rains due to a low pressure area (LPA).

The bureau advised protesters to bring umbrellas for moderate rains expected in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, tropical depression “Fabian” slightly intensified as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility, on Saturday. ELSHAMAE ROBLES