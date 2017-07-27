Expected ‘habagat’ downpour raises landslide, flood risk – Pagasa

MANILA: More landslide- and flash flood-triggering downpour is likely in the western sections of Luzon and the Visayas until this weekend if Tropical Storm Gorio (international name: Nesat) intensifies further.

Gorio still has no direct effect on the country but its intensification will further enhance the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ that is already bringing rain to those areas, noted weather forecaster, Sheilla Reyes, of the state weather bureau, Pagasa.

“Moderate to either occasionally heavy or heavy monsoon rain is possible there until this weekend,” she said.

She urged communities concerned to prepare, warning that such rain can trigger either landslides or flash floods.

The 11 p.m. bulletin Pagasa issued Wednesday warned Gorio may intensify into a severe tropical storm within the next 24 to 36 hours.

In its 24-hour forecast released Thursday morning, Pagasa said the ‘habagat’ is affecting Luzon and Western Visayas.

Pagasa also located Gorio at 595 km. east-northeast of Aurora province’s Casiguran municipality and 625 km. east of Cagayan province’s Tuguegarao City as of 3 a.m. Thursday.

Gorio was then packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near its center and gustiness of up to 105 kph, noted Pagasa.

According to Pagasa, Gorio may move north-northwestwards at 13 kph.

“Latest available data indicate Gorio will unlikely move near landmass, even if this storm intensifies,” said Reyes.

Government will raise the appropriate tropical cyclone warning signal (TCWS) if warranted, she said, adding there is still no TCWS in connection with ‘Gorio’ since this weather disturbance has not yet directly affected the country. PNA