Experience the first interactive showroom

Innovative and immersive is Ayala Land Premiere’s new marketing game for showcasing the country’s first interactive showroom, using high leverage technology.

Located at Greenbelt 5, the 528 sqm showroom is an audiovisual fixed installation projection mapping for Arbor Lanes in Taguig. The showroom calibrates, warps, stitches and programs the layers of animated files projected on a scale model of Arca South.

Arca South is Ayala Land’s 74-hectare mixed-use estate rising from a portion of the former Food Terminal, Inc. in Taguig.The business and lifestyle district will have prominent residential blocks right next to an office and commercial area. Sixty percent of the district will be surrounded by greenery.

Multisensory experience

In partnership with Immersv Asia, some eight months of planning, research, and testing went into the video mapping of the estate. Five projectors interact with one another to create the presentation’s narrative.

“We want to provide them with a unique experience that engages all their senses. This immersive showroom allows us to better share our vision of the property, while also establishing the brand’s identity. Ayala Land Premier is constantly in search of new and innovative ways of exciting the luxury market.” says Mike Jugo, managing director for Ayala Land Premier.

The spotlight of the showroom turns to Arbor Lanes — a premium midrise residence comprised of five blocks. It is Ayala Land Premiere’s top-selling project with 74 percent of the first three residential blocks already sold.

Guests may move into another room to see the Arbor Lanes scale model. Culminating the experience is a tour of a three-bedroom model unit of Arbor Lanes, tastefully designed by renowned architect and interior designer J. Antonio Mendoza.

More than the visual and auditory experience, the showcase taps the olfactory sense (sense of smell) as a signature scent specifically made for the Ayala Land Premiere permeates the showroom. The lighting is subdued as natural light flows from the glass facade and shows off views of the bright Greenbelt skyline.

At the center of the room is a sprawling scale model of Metro Manila with built-in lighting that highlights different Ayala Land estates and the Ayala Land Premier projects in them. These specific luxury residences light up in gold. Property specialists use the light controls to help clients visualize their location.

Being at the forefront of the real estate marketing, Ayala Land Premiere guarantee that its digital assets stay updated with the latest technology to improve its client’s experience. Its website now utilizes Accelerated Mobile Pages to further boost its speed and deliver content faster.

“We know that on mobile, speed matters above all else and AMP helps businesses deliver their content quickly. It’s great to see Ayala Land Premier offer their clients a fast and convenient AMP-powered service, which is a first in the real estate industry,” affirms Ken Lingan, Google Philippines Country Manager.

Committed to their clients, Ayala Land Premiere’s goal is to always provide unique and distinctive experiences for their clients—whether in the showroom or any of its touchpoints.

NOELLE ADRIENE CASTELLANO