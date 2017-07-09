EXPERT DOUBTS EARHART PHOTO

MAJURO, Marshall Islands: A Marshall Islands-based military expert has cast further doubt on claims that a blurry photograph shows famed US aviatrix Amelia Earhart alive in the territory in 1937. Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan vanished on July 2, 1937 after taking off from Lae, Papua New Guinea, and the prevailing belief is that they ran out of fuel and ditched their twin-engine Lockheed Electra in the Pacific Ocean near remote Howland Island. A documentary on the History Channel cites a blurry black-and-white photograph discovered in the National Archives in Washington, purportedly showing the pair in the Marshall Islands after their capture. But military expert Matthew B. Holly told Agence France-Presse the photo appeared to have been taken about a decade earlier. “From the Marshallese visual background, lack of Japanese flags flying on any vessels but one, and the age configuration of the steam-driven steel vessels, the photo is closer to the late 1920s or early 1930s, not anywhere near 1937,” he told Agence France-Presse.

