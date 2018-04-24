Experts call for stricter standards for steel products

First of two parts

MORE stringent measures should be in place to ensure that all steel products in the country are safe to use, a structural engineers’ group said, amid reports that substandard materials continue to proliferate in the market.

The Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines (ASEP), in particular, wants the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to order the permanent embossing of a “Q” mark on quench tempered (QT) or thermomechanically treated (TMT) rebar to make customers more aware of the kind of steel bars they are purchasing.

ASEP Chairman Emilio Morales has campaigned against the use of QT rebar, especially in high-rise buildings, claiming that is inferior to microalloyed (MA) rebar and is not safe to use in earthquake prone areas like the Philippines.

Steelmakers, however, insist that QT rebar has been tested and concerned government agencies have also said that existing standards mandate the use of quality products.

Standards are also in the process of being reviewed and both insist that the availability of substandard rebar is the main issue.

In a position paper sent to Trade Undersecretary Ernesto Perez, a copy of which was sent to The Manila Times, Morales said the DTI should disallow the use of painted marks to identify rebar types.

“[This] is a source of fraud as the paint can be erased or painted with another color,” he said.

Section 9 of the Philippine National Standard for steel bars used in concrete reinforcement (PNS 49) requires manufacturers to emboss identifying marks, bar size and grade on each steel bar. Color codes painted on the ends, however, can be used in lieu of an embossed grade number.

Former senator Nikki Coseteng claimed that local manufacturers were doing customers a disservice.

“Imported steel bars have proper markings. Local manufacturers do not put proper markings. Why is the grade of steel not embossed in Pag-asa and SteelAsia’s steel bars as mandated by law?” Coseteng told The Manila Times.

“I’m just asking as a citizen. They should put proper marks, emboss it on their steel bars. Are they hiding something? They are hiding the grade of their steel bars,” she added.

Coseteng and Morales are pushing for a ban on the use of QT rebar in high-rise buildings but a SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp. official has rejected the claim that these are unsafe.

“Quenched bars have been in the Philippines for decades and has never been an issue with structural engineers because they comply with the very strict Philippine National Standard 49,” SteelAsia Assistant Vice President Rafael Hidalgo earlier told The Manila Times.

“The real issue is that there are still producers who fail PNS:49 and thereby endanger public safety. Market monitoring will show that these are repeat offenders.”

QT rebar has a narrower tolerance for welding and rebending, which Morales has said comprise critical faults in earthquake situations.

Coseteng also claimed that manufacturers had changed the composition of steel bars being sold in the domestic market.

“Did the steel manufacturers deliberately, consciously, intentionally keep silent about the composition of steel which they changed around a decade ago? Total substitution without informing the public was done,” Coseteng said.

“Are the steel suppliers agreeable that should there be failure in their rebar products, when earthquake damage occurs and failure is attributable to poor performance, that they will not hold engineers, developers, contractors liable for the use of their products? My statements are very clear according to available international studies and the study made by Engineer Morales,” she continued.

Another study cited to support the claim that non-MA rebar is inferior is a 2012 paper focusing on the Tempcore process, which was developed to produce high-strength and weldable rebar without having to use costly vanadium and niobium.

Done by Joao Pedro Florindo Lourenco for his masters degree in Civil Engineering at the Universidade Tecnica Lisboa, the paper presented differences in the behavior of Tempcore steel when subjected to stresses.

Morales clarified that ASEP is not advocating a total ban or prohibition on the use of QT/TMT rebar.

“These can still be used in low rise buildings or non critical structures such as housing of no more than two-storey height. However, ASEP is recommending that they should not be used for medium to high rise buildings and critical structures such as bridges, elevated skyways and Light Rail Transit as well as places of public emergency shelters,” he said.

Morales said that while the qualified use of QT/TMT rebars has been included in the National Structural Code for Buildings, the same should be done in with regard to PNS 49.

“The NSCP Code 2015 is used almost exclusively by structural engineers and architects, while the PNS 49 is used as reference document by buyers, sellers, developers and the general public for guidance on the correct type of rebars to use,” Morales said.

“Thus, it is very important [that]to protect the public that this is included in the PNS 49,” he added.

The Bureau of Product Standard’s Technical Committee on Steel is reviewing PNS 49. Morales said that ASEP’s position had been repeatedly discussed with the committee.

He claimed, however, that “this issue has always been sidelined due to the majority of the members of the TC … being vested interested groups consisting of steel mills.”

Members of the committee include representatives from the BPS, Pag-Asa Steel, ASEP, Philippines Constructors Association, Inc., Association of Philippine Steel Mills Inc., G.I. Wire Manufacturers Association, Philippine Nail Manufacturers Association, Philippine Iron and Steel Institute, Filipino Galvanizers Institute, Philippine Steel Corp., Metals Industry Research and Development Center, Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines, the Public Works department’s Bureau of Research and Standards, and the Non-destructive Testing Laboratory of the PGATech Group.