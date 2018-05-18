Exploding e-cigarette killed Florida man, coroner says

MIAMI: An exploding e-cigarette killed a Florida man found dead in his burning apartment, an autopsy has found. In what is believed to be the first death from a vaping pen explosion in the United States, 38-year-old Tallmadge D’Elia died when two pieces of the e-cigarette lodged themselves in his cranium, the Pinellas County medical examiner said. D’Elia was discovered when firefighters broke into the burning apartment in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 5. The fire was found to have been caused by the exploding device, and resulted in 80 percent burns to his body. The lethal vaping device was identified as a Smok-E Mountain brand, which is manufactured in the Philippines, according to the local Tampa Bay Times newspaper. It said the device was known as a “mechanical mod” e-cigarette, which lacks some of the safety features that other makes have, including computer chips to prevent them from overheating.

AFP