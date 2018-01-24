Exploration contract policy revised by DoE

The Department of Energy (DoE) issued on Tuesday a circular on the new policy on awarding petroleum exploration contracts in the Philippines.

Department Circular DC2017-12-0017, or the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program of Awarding Petroleum Service Contracts (PSCs), aims to process applications and award service contracts to interested applicants in a simpler and faster way.

This replaces old contracting guidelines, under which the DoE offers available areas for exploration and development, and then invites companies to submit proposals.

Under the new circular, signed on December 27, 2017, applicants shall formally nominate the area/s of their interest.

“[The] applicant may be any local or foreign individual, company, or group of companies forming a joint venture or consortium,” it said.

If a joint venture or consortium, it must provide a copy of the joint venture agreement.

The DoE, through the Review and Evaluation Committee, may publish identified area/s not covered by any application and invite other interested parties to consider them. The department can either approve or reject applications.

It shall also review the technical and financial capabilities of the applicant/s, as stipulated in Section 5 of Presidential Decree 87 that allows the government to promote and offer prospective petroleum areas for awarding through biddings or negotiations.

State-owned Philippine National Oil Co. (PNOC) or PNOC-Exploration Corp. (PNOC-EC) can hold a participating interest of up to 10 percent in a proposed service contract involving at least one Filipino participant, or a maximum of 15 percent if no Filipino participant is involved.

The DoE shall inform the PNOC and PNOC-EC within 30 days from awarding the service contract. The two firms, in turn, shall inform the winning applicant and DoE within 30 days whether it chooses to join the undertaking.

“[T]he DoE intends to effectively administer, supervise and regulate the implementation of awarded PSCs to ensure the sustainable development of the country’s petroleum resources,” DoE said.

The awarding of contracts shall be “transparent, open, competitive and expedituous,” it added.

In an interview last week, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said the DoE intends to expedite the exploration work for the country’s energy security.

According to him, the circular also covers oil and gas exploration areas in the West Philippine Sea, but the moratorium on these areas is yet to be lifted.

Service contracts 57 and 59 still await the approval of the Duterte administration, Cusi said.