Exploring Piccolo Kids Club

Staycations are now part and parcel of city living to give families a break from the hectic pace of the metro, within the metro. However, hotel stays often forget that hardworking adults bring along their children on staycations and only a few hotels have dedicated spaces for the little tots in tow.

Conscious of the need to cater to their guests most precious little ones, Forbes Five Star award winner Marco Polo Ortigas Manila is one hotel that makes sure to have something children will enjoy whenever their parents need to relax.

Found on the ground level, Piccolo Kids Club is an ideal venue for kids to interact with other children in a fun and wholesome environment. With playing toys, coloring items, and exciting movies, children will hardly run out of things to do for a fun and playful day. Activities will encourage them to explore their creative side from experimenting with arts and crafts, and enable them to socialize with new friends.

Open every weekend and holidays from 9 am to 9 pm the facility is available to the hotel’s in-house guests and restaurant diners. Participating children must be accompanied by respective guardians.