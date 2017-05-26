Exploring sustainable governance practice

ON May 22, 2017, over 200 guests showed support for the Institute for Solidarity in Asia’s (ISA) latest book, Beyond Change: Ideas for Sustainable Governance, at the Ayala Hall of the Makati Sports Club. This was the first event under ISA’s Dream Philippines campaign, a movement calling for greater and more concrete civic participation in nation-building through good governance.

Beyond Change, a new work by ISA founder and chairman emeritus Dr. Jesus Estanislao, explores the practice of sustainable governance from the perspective of individuals, teams, and enterprises. Featuring the stories of 17 contributors from business, government, civil society, and the academe, the book encourages citizens to reach out to one another and to recognize their responsibility for creating positive change in the country.

Newly elected ISA chairman Francisco del Rosario welcomed the crowd, while Philippine Navy researcher Steffi Villa unveiled the book through a performance of her original spoken word piece, “Pangarap Kong Pilipinas”.

The Philippine Navy’s Commodore Giovanni Bacordo, Philippine Army’s Lt. Col. Rommel Cordova, and Philippine Heart Center’s Dr. Juliet Balderas engaged with the crowd through a panel discussion led by Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) Fellow Ida Tiongson. Here, they shared their experiences as good governance advocates and their inputs on creating accountability in different levels not only of the organization but also of society. The main event was a one-on-one interview with the author, Jess Estanislao, who elaborated on the ‘Dream Philippines’ that could only be achieved through good governance.

To close the event, former ISA chairman and current Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) chairman Dr. Francisco Duque 3rd delivered a special message encouraging the audience to invite more people to be part of the “Dream Philippines” and to link up with various governance efforts spearheaded by ISA. Those who supported the new book through a pledge of P1,000 also received two other books as special tokens for the event: Alex Lacson’s12 Little Things Every Filipino Can Do for the Country and Rex Drilon’s Patriots on the Street. Pledging for the books is ongoing, with more information available on bit.ly/BeyondChange2017

ISA is a public governance reform advocacy group founded by civil society leader Jesus Estanislao. It implements a program called the Performance Governance System (PGS) to improve public service delivery at the national level, and raise community incomes at the local level.