Explosion rocks AFP camp’s arms depot in Tarlac

CAMP AQUINO, Tarlac City: An explosion rocked the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ ammunition depot here at about midnight on Tuesday which officers attributed to “safety matter.” It is the base of Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom). The explosion blew off the roof of Army Support Command’s Armaments battalion building and caused fire, which was put off about one hour after. Nobody was reported hurt. Public affairs office chief Col. Edgard Arevalo, through Nolcom’s U7 unit, said the incident is more of a safety matter, brushing off rumors and social media reports of a terrorist attack pending investigation. The AFP is yet to issue an official statement.