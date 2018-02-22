Explosive device thrown into US embassy compound in Montenegro

PODGORICA, Montenegro: A suicide attacker blew himself up after throwing an explosive device into the US embassy compound in Podgorica, the Montenegrin government said on Thursday. In a tweet, the government said that an unknown person threw a possible hand grenade into the compound and then committed suicide with another explosive device. Authorities in Podgorica have not released any theories as to the motive for the attack. A US State Department spokesperson confirmed “a small explosion near the US Embassy compound” saying officials were “working closely with police to identify the assailant(s).” On its Twitter account, the embassy said it had cancelled all visa services for Thursday, adding that access for US citizens “will be available today on an emergency basis.”

AFP