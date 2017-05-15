Exporters may tap expanded regional program ‘Ripples’

EXPORT companies can take advantage of more market opportunities via an expanded regional program by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) targetting $1 billion in additional sales by 2022, an export official said.

Fenina Bonoan, assistant chief of the Export Marketing Bureau’s (EMB) consumer and industrial division, said over the weekend the Regional Interactive Platform for Philippine Exporters (Ripples) Plus has been expanded to include 12 priority sectors through the regionalization of innovation centers.

The priority sectors are tourism, chemicals, furniture, construction, agri-business, electronic manufacturing services and semiconductor manufacturing service, aerospace parts, tool and die, transport and logistics, automotive and auto parts, wearables and gifts and decors and housewares, information technology-business process management, and shipbuilding and roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) and small and medium-sized vessels.

Ripples gives micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large firms positive interventions via training and capacity building, investment and marketing and promotion, support for innovation and product development and design, and market access facilitation through mutual recognition agreements and certification.

The strategic interventions aim to prepare companies for competition in terms of price, quantity, volume, quality and packaging, as well as compliance with market-entry requirements and rules and regulations, and design leadership or alignment with current design trends.

Export-ready companies are promoted overseas and matched with prospective foreign buyers.

Ripples aim to develop 1,000 tech-enabled companies in the five years to 2022, under the key and emerging sectors of the Philippine Export Development Plan (PEDP).

It is a joint program of the EMB, DTI-Regional Operations Group, Philippine Trade Training Center, Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, Design Center of the Philippines, Bureau of Domestic Trade Promotion and Philippine International Trading Corp.