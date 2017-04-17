Exporters urged to adopt social responsibility

EXPORTERS need to adopt social responsibility and standards into daily operations to boost sales and make them globally competitive, according to an industry group.

Global trade rules and regulations have been upgraded to further protect human rights and the environment, Robert Young, president of the Foreign Buyers Association of the Philippines (Fobap) said in a statement over the weekend.

“If exporters will not adopt, no production orders will be granted as almost all importing countries require goods that are produced in compliant factories. Needless to say, if one is compliant, he boosts his export sales,” Young noted.

Compliant companies are reporting various benefits, including higher production sales, upgraded company image, as well as contentment among employees working in a wholesome environment.

Export factories must comply in the areas of health and safety, fair labor practices, mandated minimum wage and worker benefits, and must not use child or prison labor in manufacturing products.

The association has been holding compliance lectures and seminars in key cities such as Cebu, Legaspi, General Santos, Davao and Iloilo, as well as in Metro Manila. Fobap is also conducting on-site audit of export and economic zone factories.

“Still in the line-up is the Department of Labor and Employment/Fobap collaboration on factory actual compliant assessment, plus a series of forums and seminars on compliance all around the Philippines as primary advocacy undertaking of Fobap,” Young said.