Exports boost seen from three categories

The government has identified three product categories that are expected help bolster the Philippine export industry’s growth.

A focus on organic, halal and kosher products is expected to open new opportunities for exporters whose goods meet international certification standards.

Agnes Legaspi, assistant director at the Export Marketing Bureau, said that growing demand worldwide meant significant premiums for Filipino exporters who specialize in food that is made without the use of man-made fertilizers, growth boosters and additives.

Dairy products and eggs are among the topsellers and about 90 percent of worldwide organic product consumption comes from high-income markets like Europe and North America, particularly the United Kingdom and the United states, she said.

The halal market, which covers goods that are allowed under Islamic law, is another potentially huge market for Filipino producers that make an effort to secure certification.

The $2.6-trillion industry is expected to grow to $10 trillion by 2030, the Trade department said.

Halal food alone represents 62 percent of the global halal market while other important halal products include cosmetics, personal care products, pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Legaspi stresssed that halal consumers were not only those from the Muslim community, but also non-Muslims who are on the lookout for healthy food,

For kosher products or goods that conform to Jewish religious laws, Legazpi said the US remained the biggest market given its sizeable Jewish population. Strong demand also exists in the EU and Israel.

The Trade department said the US kosher market alone comprised more than12 million consumers and had seen double-digit growth of 10-15 percent annually since 2004.

“Kosher certification is a guarantee that the raw materials, processing, and traceability have been controlled according to Jewish ritual laws,” Legaspi said.