Expulsion of Russian diplomats slammed

The Russian embassy in Manila slammed the decision of several EU and NATO countries to expel Russian diplomats, saying the “provocative gesture” will not help determine the perpetrators of the so-called Skripal attack in Salisbury on March 4.

In a statement, the embassy said the decision of Britain and its allies to expel Russian diplomats is “an unfriendly step that is not consistent with the goals and interests of establishing the underlying reasons and searching for the perpetrators of the incident that occurred in the town of Salisbury on March 4.”

“The provocative gesture of the so-called solidarity of these countries with London, which blindly followed the British authorities in the so-called ‘Skripal case’ and which never got around to sort out the circumstances of the incident, is a continuation of the confrontational policy to escalate the situation,” it added.

The embassy also called the British authorities “prejudiced, biased and hypocritical” after it presented “unfounded charges against Russia in the absence of explanations of what happened and refusing to engage in meaningful interaction.”

The embassy said this move could endanger the lives of Russian citizens living in Great Britain.

The embassy said Russia has repeatedly requested London to share information regarding the case but their requests were denied.

“British allies don’t have any objective and exhaustive data and blindly follow the principle of Euro-Atlantic unity at the expense of common sense, the rules of civilized state-to-state dialogue and the principles of international law. It goes without saying that this unfriendly move by this group of countries will not go unnoticed, and we will respond to it.”